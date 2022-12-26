Left Menu

KP employees should be transferred to Jammu till situation improves in Valley: Azad

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said Kashmiri Pandit employees posted in the Valley should be temporarily transferred to Jammu to save their lives in the wake of targeted attacks by terrorists.A decision has to be taken as per the situation.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-12-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 18:00 IST
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

''A decision has to be taken as per the situation. When the situation improves, they (KP employees) should come back. But currently, there is fear in the minds of these employees. For the time being, they should be transferred to Jammu so that their lives can be saved. Why should they be killed,'' he questioned.

Azad was speaking to reporters after a rally in Anantnag district, 55 kilometres from here. Azad said incidents of targeted killings that have taken place in the past one year have resulted in a situation that Kashmiri Pandit employees posted here do not want to stay.

''How will the other KPs come back in such a situation,'' he asked.

Azad said it was during his tenure as chief minister that 6,000 posts were sanctioned under the PM's Package for KPs.

''It was in my tenure that the Jagti township came up, the accommodation at Budgam and other places was also built under the double shift work,'' he added.

On the impact of Bharat Jodo Yatra spearheaded by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Azad said, ''Let them do what they are doing, we will do our work. We are also working to unite. We walk in the snow-clad mountains. Some people take the easier task, we take on the tough ones.'' Earlier, addressing the rally, Azad said there should be a separate policy to deal with militants which should not be extended to ordinary people.

He said not every Kashmiri should be viewed with suspicion.

''There are two categories of people. One is a militant who gets arms training in Pakistan or here only. Every government has a policy to deal with them. I have not said they should be forgiven. However, there are ordinary people who have no links to militancy, they should not be harassed,'' Azad said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

