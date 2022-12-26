Left Menu

MVA govt under Uddhav suppressed Disha Salian case, claims BJP's Somaiya

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-12-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 20:00 IST
MVA govt under Uddhav suppressed Disha Salian case, claims BJP's Somaiya
  • Country:
  • India

Former Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya on Monday alleged the Disha Salian death case was suppressed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government under Uddhav Thackeray.

Salian (28), a former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad area of Mumbai on June 8, 2020.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14, 2020.

''The Disha Salian death case was suppressed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. I request Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to make details of the case public,'' Somaiya said.

Fadnavis, on December 22, had said in the state Assembly that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to conduct a probe into the death of Salian.

Somaiya also slammed Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claiming the MVA government filed ''12 fake FIRs against me but failed to show a single piece of paper about any corruption''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022