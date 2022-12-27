Left Menu

Azad's Democratic Progressive Azad Party issues mandatory public notice before getting EC registration

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 21:20 IST
Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party has published a public notice informing people its intention to register as a political party.

The public notice is part of an elaborate exercise parties have to undertake before being registered by the Election Commission.

The notice published in a Hindi and an English daily on November 25 and 26 says that the party has submitted an application before the EC for registration as a ''political party'' under relevant provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

''...if anyone has an objection to the registration of 'Democratic Progressive Azad Party', they may send their objections, with reasons thereof to the Secretary (political party)'' of the EC within 30 days of the publication of the notice.

The notice was put on the EC website on Tuesday.

Once a party applies for registration, the political party division of EC scrutinises the documents and asks it to publish a notice in newspapers for people to know and file objections, if any.

If there are objections with merit, the party office-bearers are asked to respond. Otherwise, the EC calls them for a personal hearing before granting registration to the party.

In September, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister had floated the Democratic Azad Party after quitting the Congress. Later, he had decided to rename the party.

The political veteran is facing disquiet in his party after he had expelled several senior leaders recently.

