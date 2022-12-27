Himachal: Congress should take action in paper leak case, says BJP

The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh should take action against the accused in the JOA (IT) paper leak case rather than blaming the previous BJP regime, the president of the saffron party's state unit, Suresh Kashyap, said on Tuesday.

In a statement issued here, Kashyap alleged that the new government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has failed on all fronts and the latter had to address a press conference to hide his failures.

He said the chief minister should remember that the JOA (IT) paper leak has happened during his tenure and that he is answerable to the public.

The previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had formed a special investigation team (SIT) to look into the constable recruitment examination paper leak case and subsequently, handed over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Kashyap said while accusing the Congress of doing politics over the instant case.

Sukhu addressed his first formal press conference on Tuesday after becoming the chief minister on December 11.

