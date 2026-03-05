Protests Erupt Over Smart Meter Installations in Himachal Pradesh
Protests arose in Himachal Pradesh as employees, pensioners, and locals opposed the installation of smart meters. They argue that the technology, pushed by the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill, 2025, is costly and unnecessary for the public, favoring private interests. The financial burden may escalate electricity bills.
In a significant demonstration, hundreds of employees, pensioners, and residents of Himachal Pradesh gathered on Thursday outside the headquarters of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB). Their rallying cry was against the state-wide rollout of smart meters, which they vehemently labeled expensive and unnecessary.
The protest, led by the Electricity Board Employees Union and Pensioners Forum, claims that the introduction of smart meters is a strategy primarily designed to serve private corporations' interests through the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill, 2025. Protestors argue that the technology's reach should have been limited to industrial zones and smart city initiatives to ensure direct benefits to the electricity board and state government.
Alleging an added financial burden of approximately Rs 2,500 crore, the proposed smart meter installation is believed to eventually reflect in heightened consumer electricity bills. This concern fuels the ongoing contention and demands government reassessment of their implementational strategy.
