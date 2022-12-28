Rahul wishes speedy recovery to PM Modi's mother, says 'love between mother and son eternal, priceless'
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 15:51 IST
- Country:
- India
congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wished speedy recovery to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Hiraben, who was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad following health issues.
''The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless,'' Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.
''Modi ji, my love and support is with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon,'' he said.
Hiraben Modi (100) was admitted to the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre.
Her condition is stable, the hospital said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cong leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims
FCRA registration of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation cancelled after it received funds from Chinese embassy: Shah
FCRA registration of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation cancelled after it received funds from Chinese embassy: Shah
Chinese Embassy gave Rs 1.35 crore to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation: Amit Shah
From April 2023, court orders in Haryana to be available in Hindi also