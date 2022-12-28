Nadda pans BJD govt for denying Ayushman Bharat, ignoring safety of women

BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government in Odisha, accusing it of denying people a key central health scheme and not focusing on the safety of women. Addressing a publc meeting at Tumudibandh in Kandhamal district, Nadda called upon the people to ensure that a BJP government is formed in the state in 2024, when assembly polls are due in Odisha.

“While people across the country get the benefit of Rs 5-lakh health service through the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, citizens of Odisha are denied the privilege… What kind of government is this and who is running it?” he said.

The senior BJP leader also took exception to a recent remark of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik that Odisha was not in the focus of national parties, and asserted that a series of developmental activities have been carried out by the central government in the state.

Citing the instances of the Centre setting up the IIM-Sambalpur, IISER-Berhampur and a skill development centre in Bhubaneswar, Nadda said Patnaik had promised an Odia university five years ago. “Naveen Babu, where is the university,” he said.

The BJP chief said as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, crimes against women in Odisha have almost doubled, and it is “shameful that human trafficking has assumed alarming proportions” as well.

“Women are not safe in Odisha, and the state records maximum atrocities against tribals and dalits, too. These apart, criminal attacks on police are also the highest in Odisha,” he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)