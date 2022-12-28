Left Menu

Nadda pans BJD govt for denying Ayushman Bharat, ignoring safety of women

PTI | Phulbani | Updated: 28-12-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 20:22 IST
Nadda pans BJD govt for denying Ayushman Bharat, ignoring safety of women
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government in Odisha, accusing it of denying people a key central health scheme and not focusing on the safety of women. Addressing a publc meeting at Tumudibandh in Kandhamal district, Nadda called upon the people to ensure that a BJP government is formed in the state in 2024, when assembly polls are due in Odisha.

“While people across the country get the benefit of Rs 5-lakh health service through the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, citizens of Odisha are denied the privilege… What kind of government is this and who is running it?” he said.

The senior BJP leader also took exception to a recent remark of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik that Odisha was not in the focus of national parties, and asserted that a series of developmental activities have been carried out by the central government in the state.

Citing the instances of the Centre setting up the IIM-Sambalpur, IISER-Berhampur and a skill development centre in Bhubaneswar, Nadda said Patnaik had promised an Odia university five years ago. “Naveen Babu, where is the university,” he said.

The BJP chief said as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, crimes against women in Odisha have almost doubled, and it is “shameful that human trafficking has assumed alarming proportions” as well.

“Women are not safe in Odisha, and the state records maximum atrocities against tribals and dalits, too. These apart, criminal attacks on police are also the highest in Odisha,” he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global
4
Study sheds light on how the brain stores remote fear memory

Study sheds light on how the brain stores remote fear memory

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022