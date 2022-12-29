Left Menu

Protest against Congress leader Salman Khurshid staged; effigy burnt for comparing Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram

Drawing a parallel with Lord Ram and his brother Bharat, Khurshid had said Lord Ram's khadau wooden slipper goes very far.

PTI | Farukhabad | Updated: 29-12-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 13:27 IST
Supporters of Hindu Jagran Manch burnt an effigy of senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid and lodged its protest against remarks made by him on likening party leader Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram.

The activists of Hindu Jagran Manch under the leadership of convenor Pradeep Saxena on Wednesday gathered at Sabzi Mandi Road Jawahar Nagar and burnt the effigy of Khurshid.

The manch activists also staged a protest and raised slogans against the Khurshid. Farrukhabad had been the Lok Sabha constituency of Salman Khurshid. Recently, Khurshid likened Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram and described him as ''superhuman'' and a ''yogi doing tapasya'' lauding the former party chief for his Bharat Jodo Yatra which led to sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Talking to reporters in Moradabad on Monday, Khurshid, who is the state coordinator of the yatra, had stated: ''Rahul Gandhi is superhuman. While we are freezing in the cold and wearing jackets, he is going out in a T-shirt (for the Bharat Jodo Yatra). He is like a yogi, he has called himself so, doing his 'tapasya' (penance) with focus''.

Drawing a parallel with Lord Ram and his brother Bharat, Khurshid had said: ''Lord Ram's 'khadau' (wooden slipper) goes very far. Sometimes when Ram ji is not able to reach, Bharat takes his 'khadau' and goes to places. Like that, we have carried the 'khadau' in Uttar Pradesh''.

''Now that 'khadau' has reached Uttar Pradesh. Ram ji will also come, this is our belief,'' Khurshid had said while responding to a question about the Gandhi-led yatra not passing through Uttar Pradesh till now,'' he said.

