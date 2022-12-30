Xi tells Putin that road to peace talks on Ukraine will not be smooth
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-12-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 17:11 IST
- Country:
- China
China's President Xi Jinping told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday that Beijing and Moscow should closely coordinate and cooperate in international affairs, according to Chinese state media.
Xi also told Putin in a video call that the road to peace talks on Ukraine would not be smooth and that China would continue to uphold its "objective and fair stance" on the issue, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Moscow
- Ukraine
- Beijing
- Russian
- China
- Chinese
- Putin
- Xi Jinping
- CCTV
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China reports 2,000 new symptomatic COVID cases for Dec 14 vs 2,291 a day earlier
China reports 2,000 new symptomatic COVID cases for Dec 14 vs 2,291 a day earlier
WHO chief asks China to share requested data to probe origins of Covid-19
Chinese student arrested in US for threatening person who spoke out against CCP
Former US pilot held in Australia faces US charges over Chinese military pilot training