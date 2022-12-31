US President Joe Biden condoles death of PM Modi’s mother

Left Menu

You are in my fervent prayers, Millben tweeted.Several leaders, including prime ministers of Japan, Israel, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal, on Friday condoled the demise of Prime Minister Modis mother.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-12-2022 08:20 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 08:20 IST
US President Joe Biden has sent his deepest condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the loss of his mother Hiraben who passed away in Gujarat at the age of 99.

Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad in the early hours of Friday. Her mortal remains were consigned to flames by Prime Minister Modi and his brothers at a crematorium in Gandhinagar.

Taking to Twitter, President Biden wrote, “(First Lady Dr) Jill (Biden) and I send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) @narendramodi on the loss of his mother Heeraben Modi,” Biden said in a tweet on Friday night.'' “Our prayers are with the Prime Minister and his family at this difficult time,” he said.

Messages of condolence for Modi, who is highly popular in the United States, poured in from across the country.

“Our sincere condolences at the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi, mother of Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi,” tweeted US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF).

“Heartfelt condolences and prayers on loss of your beloved mother @narendramodi May her soul RIP,” tweeted USISPF president Mukesh Aghi.

Popular African-American singer Maty Millben offered her deepest condolences to the prime minister.

“My deepest condolences to you and your family, Your Excellency @narendramodi,” she tweeted.

“Your mother’s great legacy now lives on in you, and in every soul you touch in India and across the world. You are in my fervent prayers,” Millben tweeted.

Several leaders, including prime ministers of Japan, Israel, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal, on Friday condoled the demise of Prime Minister Modi's mother.

