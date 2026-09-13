Renewed Hope for Peace Talks: Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. to Reconvene
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff announced Kyiv's preparation for the continuation of peace talks with Russia and the U.S. in October. The meeting, which follows visits by U.S. envoys, aims to resolve the prolonged conflict. However, substantial differences on the status of eastern Donbas persist.
Kyiv is gearing up for renewed trilateral peace talks with Russia and the United States, expected to commence in October, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff.
The announcement follows recent diplomatic visits by U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow and Kyiv, marking a potential revival of the discussions that last took place in Geneva in February.
Despite optimistic proposals and possible hosting alternatives suggested by Zelenskiy, significant disparities regarding the fate of the eastern Donbas region continue to challenge the resolution process.
ALSO READ
-
Escalation in Ukraine: Civilian Toll Rises Amid Russian Strikes
-
Ukraine Faces Financial Strain Amid Escalating Conflict and Infrastructure Damage
-
Drone Strikes in Kramatorsk: Civilian Casualties in Eastern Ukraine
-
Escalation in Ukraine: The Rising Civilian Toll Amid Intensified Strikes
-
Thunderous Airstrikes: A Nation Grieves