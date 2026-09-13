Kyiv is gearing up for renewed trilateral peace talks with Russia and the United States, expected to commence in October, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff.

The announcement follows recent diplomatic visits by U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow and Kyiv, marking a potential revival of the discussions that last took place in Geneva in February.

Despite optimistic proposals and possible hosting alternatives suggested by Zelenskiy, significant disparities regarding the fate of the eastern Donbas region continue to challenge the resolution process.