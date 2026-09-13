Renewed Hope for Peace Talks: Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. to Reconvene

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff announced Kyiv's preparation for the continuation of peace talks with Russia and the U.S. in October. The meeting, which follows visits by U.S. envoys, aims to resolve the prolonged conflict. However, substantial differences on the status of eastern Donbas persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 01:12 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 01:12 IST
Renewed Hope for Peace Talks: Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. to Reconvene
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Kyiv is gearing up for renewed trilateral peace talks with Russia and the United States, expected to commence in October, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff.

The announcement follows recent diplomatic visits by U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow and Kyiv, marking a potential revival of the discussions that last took place in Geneva in February.

Despite optimistic proposals and possible hosting alternatives suggested by Zelenskiy, significant disparities regarding the fate of the eastern Donbas region continue to challenge the resolution process.

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