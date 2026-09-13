Audrey Werro's Unprecedented Reign: Conquering the 800m

Audrey Werro dominated the women's 800m at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship, securing the title and finishing an undefeated season. She outpaced Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson and Netherlands' Femke Broeders-Bol, challenging one of track's longest-standing records. Her victory underscores a thrilling season of competition in women's athletics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 01:13 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 01:13 IST
Audrey Werro's Unprecedented Reign: Conquering the 800m

Audrey Werro cemented her status as a formidable force in women's athletics by clinching the World Athletics Ultimate Championship title in the 800 metres. Her decisive victory capped an undefeated season, underscoring her remarkable talent and ambition.

The race saw Werro outpace second-place finisher Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson, while Femke Broeders-Bol staged a commendable performance to secure third. The Swiss athlete's finish time of 1:55.88 adds another highlight to her breakthrough year, which included the fastest recorded 800m time in decades.

This victory in Budapest was part of a larger narrative in women's middle-distance running, characterized by fierce rivalries and historic challenges to records. As the season concluded, Werro emerged as a leading contender to break one of the sport's oldest standing records, continuing to intrigue and excite fans worldwide.

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