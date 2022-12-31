Retired Air Marshal presents to PM Modi his book on fitness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Air Marshal P V Iyer (retd), who is in his 90s and is a fitness enthusiast, and said his zest for life is remarkable.

Iyer, an avid runner, presented Modi with his book 'Fit At Any Age: A Practitioner's Guide'.

In a tweet, Modi said, ''Delighted to meet Air Marshal PV Iyer (Retd) today. His zest for life is remarkable and so is his passion towards staying fit and healthy. Glad to get a copy of his book.''

