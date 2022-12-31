Putin says West is using Ukraine to destroy Russia in New Year video message
Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 17:36 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday his country would never give in to the West's attempts to use Ukraine as a tool to destroy Russia in a New Year's video message broadcast on Russian state TV.
Putin said Russia was fighting in Ukraine to protect its "motherland", and to secure "true independence" for its people, in a message filmed in front of Russian service personnel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-West extends more help to Ukraine as new Russian offensive expected
WRAPUP 2-New Russian offensive expected as West extends aid to Ukraine
Capping rocky 2022, EU agrees more Russia sanctions, funds for Ukraine
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Ukraine says Russia plans fresh offensive early 2023
WRAPUP 3-New Russian offensive expected as West extends aid to Ukraine