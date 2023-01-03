LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's new president Lula puts brakes on privatization plans

The latest in Latin American politics today: Brazil's new president Lula set to undo privatization plans

BRASILIA - Brazil's new leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who took office over the weekend, has told ministers to revoke steps to privatize state companies taken by the previous administration, including studies to sell oil company Petrobras, the Post Office and state broadcasting company EBC. Economy Minister Fernando Haddad also said he will propose a new fiscal anchor to restore public accounts, alongside a new decree to extend for 60 days an exemption for fuels from federal taxes.

Bolivia farm region blocks borders, grain transport as protests lead to clashes SANTA CRUZ/LA PAZ, Bolivia - Protesters in Bolivia's Santa Cruz farming region are blocking highways out of the province, threatening to snarl the domestic transport of grains and food, as anger simmers following the arrest of local governor Luis Camacho.

The region, a stronghold of the conservative opposition to socialist President Luis Arce, is in its sixth day of protests that have seen thousands of people take to the streets and nights of clashes with weaponized fireworks and cars burned. Private vehicles cross Colombia-Venezuela border again

URENA, Venezuela - Private vehicles have started crossing between Colombia and Venezuela for the first time in years, marking the total opening of the shared border, in addition to cargo and people that have been transiting. The full opening of the border follows years of tense relations between the two countries that have eased after Colombian President Gustavo Petro, a leftist, took office last August. (Compiled by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

