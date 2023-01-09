Lula declares security intervention in Brazil capital after Bolsonarista riot
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday declared a federal security intervention in Brasilia after supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court.
Lula called the rioters "fascists, fanatics" and said they would be punished "with the full force of law." The federal intervention in Brasilia will last until Jan. 31, he added in a speech.
