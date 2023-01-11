Pro-monarchy slogans chanted during Prithvi Jayanti events in Nepal

Thousands of people gathered in Nepal's national capital on Wednesday to celebrate the 301st birth anniversary of King Prithvi Narayan Shah during which pro-monarchy slogans were also chanted.

Some of the participants gathered around the statue of the former king, who unified and built modern Nepal some 255 years ago, and chanted pro-monarchy slogans. The monarchy was abolished in 2008 in Nepal after the ouster of the last king - Gyanendra.

The birth anniversary of King Prithvi Narayan Shah was observed with various programmes as the government for the first time recognised him by declaring a public holiday.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari laid a wreath on the pedestal of the statue of Prithvi Narayan in front of the main gate of Singha Durbar, the main secretariat building complex of the government, on the occasion of Prithvi Jayanti, also known as national unity day.

Prithvi Narayan Shah unified some 52 smaller states to create greater Nepal around 1750. He concluded the unification campaign by overthrowing Malla Kings to annex the Kathmandu valley in central Nepal in 1768.

Thousands of people gathered in front of the west main gate of Singha Durbar waiting to offer respect to the late king. Leaders and cadres of various political parties, members of civil society, and people from various walks of life attended the event.

The Rashtriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), pro-monarchist outfit, also organised a rally from the local Bhrikuti Mandap to the west main gate to mark the National Unity Day.The pro-monarchy RPP, led by Rajendra Lingden, is part of the seven-party ruling alliance.

Representatives of the World Hindu Federation, the World Hindu Council, and other religious organisations also joined the celebrations.

The party's cadres and leaders garlanded the statue of the late king amidst the procession as the programme venue reverberated with the sound of musical instruments, conch blowing, and chiming of bells.

During the rally, some of the cadres of the RPP chanted pro-monarchy slogans. It is learnt that the government announced a public holiday on the day for the first time at the initiative of the pro-monarchist RPP.

''We all should respect Prithvi Narayan, the builder of modern Nepal, and should not feel inferior while observing the occasion,'' RPP chief Lingden said.

