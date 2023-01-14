Retired general, ex-premier to square off in Czech presidential runoff

Retired general Petr Pavel scored a narrow win over billioniare ex-premier Andrej Babis in the first round of the Czech presidential election on Saturday, securing a solid base for a runoff in two weeks, nearly complete results showed. The post does not carry executive authority but has significant powers in appointing prime ministers, central bank chiefs and nominating judges for the constitutional court. Presidents also have a limited say in foreign affairs and are chief army commanders.

Results from 99.7% of the voting districts showed Pavel won with 35.4%, ahead of Babis with 35.0%. Both Pavel, a former general staff chief and NATO military committee chairman, and opposition leader Babis who was prime minister in 2017-2021, would likely be more pro-Western than the retiring incumbent Milos Zeman, who promoted tighter ties with China and, until the invasion of Ukraine last year, Russia.

Pavel, 61, is strongly pro-Western and supports further military aid for Ukraine as well as adoption of the euro. Babis, who built a chemicals, farming and media empire now registered in trust funds, would be a smaller change as he shares Zeman's warm relations with Hungary's Viktor Orban, who has been at odds with European Union partners over the rule of law.

Babis has also spoken against more Czech military aid for Ukraine. The current centre-right government, which decides on that policy, is among Kyiv's staunchest supporters in the West. TOUGH SECOND ROUND FOR BABIS

Pavel took aim at Babis, calling him populist and a threat. "The danger is that we would start sliding not only toward populism but also start veering off the course we followed the past 230 years, clearly pro-democratic, pro-Western, pro-European," he said after the partial results were known.

Pollsters have given Pavel an edge over Babis in a second round as he is likely to attract more of the people voting for the six other candidates who did not make it past the first round. In third place was economics professor Danuse Nerudova, with 13.9%. She conceded defeat and congratulated Pavel, saying she would meet him to offer support.

"There is still a great evil here, and it is called Andrej Babis," she told supporters and reporters. Pavel has been endorsed by the centre-right Cabinet, while Babis has framed the vote as a show of dissatisfaction with the government's response to high inflation and energy prices.

Running with Zeman's backing, Babis has pledged to put pressure on the Cabinet to provide more aid to households, and to bring checks on the coalition which has a majority in both houses in parliament. For some voters, there has been frustration that three decades after the end of Communist Party rule, the first round winners were members of that ruling party prior to the end of its rule in 1989.

Pavel started his military career in the 1980s, and went through a military intelligence training. Babis worked in foreign trade and was registered as a secret police informant, which he denies. While prime minister, Babis was found in conflict of interest by the European Commission due to subsidies paid to his Agrofert business empire, which is in a trust. He was cleared this week in an EU subsidy fraud case. ** Click here for interactive graphic:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)