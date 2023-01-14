Left Menu

Union Minister Kishan Reddy slams T'gana CM on remarks down grading India's image

Taking exception to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's recent comments on ''Taliban-like situation and like Afghanistan'', Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said Rao can criticise BJP but should not speak in a manner that reduces the country's prestige.

In a veiled attack on the BJP, Rao had on Thursday said stoking religious and caste fanaticism and divisiveness in society would lead to undesirable circumstances and a ''Taliban-like situation and like Afghanistan.'' Rao's ''family is speaking'' in a way that reduces the country's respect and image, the Union Minister alleged.

Replying to a query raised by reporters here, Reddy said, they should see how bomb blasts, imposition of curfews, communal riots and others have declined in India. He said thousands of children, belonging to minority communities, including Muslim are raising slogans near the Dal lake in Jammu and Kashmir in support of the country.

''Is the country becoming like Afghanistan for him? Is this the way you speak? You speak politics but don't reduce the country's respect. You criticise Narendra Modi ji. No problem. We will answer. But, it has become a habit to speak in a way that reduces the country's respect at the international level,'' Reddy said.

Without mentioning Rao's name, he alleged that the former speaks in a way insulting the soldiers, compares the country's economy with Pakistan and Sri Lanka. ''Is this your decorum?'' he asked.

Talking about the Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, to be virtually launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, Reddy said the train is a 'Sankranti gift'' to the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The train was initially proposed to run up to Vijayawada, but it was extended to Visakhapatnam as per his request, he said.

Reddy, the Union Tourism and Culture Minister, spoke at length on the Centre's ongoing recruitment drive and its initiatives in the health sector and also on the funds provided to Telangana.

