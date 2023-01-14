Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russian missile attacks disrupt power in Kyiv, Kharkiv regions
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Russian missile attacks on Saturday struck energy targets, causing new disruptions in energy supplies, particularly in Kyiv and Kharkiv regions.
"Unfortunately, there were hits on energy infrastructure," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "In this connection, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv region and Kyiv region."
