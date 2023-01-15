Left Menu

Rajasthan government to construct Gaushalas in 1500 Gram panchayats

Under the scheme, Gaushalas will be established in those Gram Panchayats where competent executive agencies (Gram Panchayat/Voluntary organization) will be available to run them.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 23:32 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 23:32 IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given his consent for the public participation scheme for Gaushala/Animal Shelter in Gram Panchayats of the state. He has also approved a financial provision of about Rs 1377 crore for site construction and operation in 1500 Gram panchayats in the first phase of the scheme, officials said.

Under the scheme, Gaushalas will be established in those Gram Panchayats where competent executive agencies (Gram Panchayat/Voluntary organization) will be available to run them. A fund of upto one crore rupees will be given to the gram panchayats on priority for this purpose. Under this scheme, sites will be constructed in 200 Gram-panchayats in the year 2022-23 and 1300 in 2023-24. In this, the state government will bear 90 per cent and the executive agency will bear 10 per cent.

A total of Rs 1377 crore has been approved by the Chief Minister for the construction and operation of the sites, including Rs 183.60 crore in the year 2022-23 and Rs 1193.40 crore for the year 2023-24. Gehlot's decision will provide permanent shelter for stray and destitute animals. It will also relieve farmers from the problem of stray animals. The state government, in its budget for the year 2022-23, it was announced to run Gaushalas/animal shelters in Gram Panchayats, officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

