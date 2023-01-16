Left Menu

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala calls Bommai govt in Karnataka 'most corrupt'

Surjewala claimed when Congress Party returns back to power in the state, it will take strict action against everyone involved in corruption.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 23:50 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 23:50 IST
Congress MP Randeep Surjewala calls Bommai govt in Karnataka 'most corrupt'
Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala( Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka State Congress-in-Charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday said the proof submitted by the Contractors association working President against a Karnataka BJP MLA in connection with an alleged case of corruption, clearly proves the BJP government is "rooted in corruption." "The proof submitted by the Contractors association proves the BJP government in Karnataka is rooted in corruption. Bommai Government is the most corrupt government in India," Randeep Singh Surjewala said while speaking to ANI in Bengaluru.

Surjewala claimed that when Congress Party returns back to power in the state, it will take strict action against everyone involved in corruption. "We will file First Information Report on all the allegations of the Contractors Association when we will return to power in the state. Everyone who is involved in looting the resources of the state will be strictly punished then, "Surjewala added.

Surjewala wrote in a tweet: "One more day, One more Corruption Scam! #40PercentSarkara has buried the progressive State of Karnataka in a cesspool of corruption. REASON -Everyone shares the Loot! If CM Bommai doesn't register an FIR against BJP MLA & arrest him, will prove complicity at the highest level." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
3
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launches USSF-67 mission from Florida

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launches USSF-67 mission from Florida

 United States
4
Indian entrepreneurs set to launch neobank in Southeast Asia

Indian entrepreneurs set to launch neobank in Southeast Asia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023