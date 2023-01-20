Minister pays tribute to fallen soldiers in Jammu, reviews Army's ops preparedness

Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Friday paid tribute to fallen soldiers during a visit to Balidan Stambh at the Indian Army's Tiger Division here.

Bhatt, who reviewed the troops' operational preparedness, was received by General Officer Commanding (Tiger Division) Maj Gen Gaurav Gautam. He also interacted with the troops and lauded their morale for maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and dedication towards duty while safeguarding the nation's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

