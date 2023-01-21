Left Menu

Turkey urges Sweden to withdraw permit for Koran protest

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday that he hoped Swedish authorities would not allow a protest that includes burning the Koran. Cavusoglu also said the protest could not classified as freedom of expression.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2023 16:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 16:28 IST
Turkey urges Sweden to withdraw permit for Koran protest
Mevlut Cavusoglu Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday that he hoped Swedish authorities would not allow a protest that includes burning the Koran. "This permission is granted to this person, despite all our warnings. This vile act will take place at around 1600 Turkish time (1300 GMT), I hope Swedish authorities will take necessary measures until then and will not allow this," Cavusoglu said to reporters.

Cavusoglu also said the protest could not be classified as freedom of expression. Earlier on Saturday, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said a planned visit next week by his Swedish counterpart to Ankara had been cancelled after Swedish authorities granted permission for protests in Stockholm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

