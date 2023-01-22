BJP turning coastal Karnataka into Hindutva laboratory: Siddaramaiah

Left Menu

The ruling BJP is trying to turn coastal Karnataka into a laboratory of Hindutva for their political advantage, Opposition Leader in the state assembly Siddaramaiah said on Sunday.Addressing reporters in Udupi, Siddaramaiah said BJP leaders are more interested in speaking about love jihad than development issues.BJP is spreading lies in the name of Hindutva to cause division in society, the Congress leader alleged.

The ruling BJP is trying to turn coastal Karnataka into a laboratory of Hindutva for their political advantage, Opposition Leader in the state assembly Siddaramaiah said on Sunday.

Addressing reporters in Udupi, Siddaramaiah said BJP leaders are more interested in speaking about 'love jihad' than development issues.

BJP is spreading lies in the name of Hindutva to cause division in society, the Congress leader alleged. He said Hinduism and Hindutva are entirely different.

The former chief minister, who was in Udupi as part of the 'Praja Dhwani' programme of Congress, said people have come to realise the mindset of the BJP. Congress believes in spreading love among the people regardless of their religion, he said.

Siddaramaiah said terrorism of any nature should be condemned by all and those who work behind such activities should be severely punished. He claimed that BJP cannot come back to power in Karnataka even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah visit the state several times. Siddaramaiah said he has decided to contest from Kolar in the assembly election, but the final decision is up to the party high command. The Congress leader expressed confidence that his party will win 130 seats in the forthcoming polls. There are 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly.

The party will considerably improve its position in the twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, he said.

