Left Menu

Maison Rabih Kayrouz returns to haute couture runway in Paris

Maison Rabih Kayrouz took to the runway on Monday for the first time in three years, showing an elevated collection that toyed with the boundaries of ready-to-wear and haute couture fashion. For his namesake label, the Lebanese designer sent models ambling through a maze of rooms in a Paris mansion, heels resonating on the wooden floor, in chic evening dresses and tailored suits.

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 02:44 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 02:44 IST
Maison Rabih Kayrouz returns to haute couture runway in Paris

Maison Rabih Kayrouz took to the runway on Monday for the first time in three years, showing an elevated collection that toyed with the boundaries of ready-to-wear and haute couture fashion.

For his namesake label, the Lebanese designer sent models ambling through a maze of rooms in a Paris mansion, heels resonating on the wooden floor, in chic evening dresses and tailored suits. There was just a sprinkling of sparkles, with embroidered embellishments, high around the waist and the neck of a sleeveless dress. But most looks came in single colors such as ivory or black, as well as a bright, marigold yellow.

Kayrouz, who is known for a clean, understated elegance in his styles - often seen on the red carpet - said he imagined a woman after a full day, brimming with confidence. "For me, haute couture is not one style, not one situation - it's know-how," he told reporters after the show.

Kayrouz also said that since the pandemic he has been interested in the role of clothing as protection, which he offered in his capes, jackets and dresses which served to cover the body. Jackets were wrapped snugly across the waist, forming folds, while trousers carried a crisp crease down the middle, slightly flared at the bottom.

For the finale, models walked in pairs, carrying glasses of champagne, offering them to members of the audience as the rooms erupted in applause. The show took place on the first day of Haute Couture Week in Paris, which runs through Thursday and features the most prestigious fashion houses, including Christian Dior and Chanel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
4
NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023