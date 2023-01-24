Left Menu

Congress demands Nagaland CM's resignation over graft charges

Congress said in 2023 people must defeat CM Rio's politics of corruption, malaise, deceit and opportunism to save Nagaland from becoming like Assam, Manipur, Goa, Maharashtra and MP.

ANI | Updated: 24-01-2023 09:14 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 09:14 IST
Congress demands Nagaland CM's resignation over graft charges
Mahima Singh addressing the media at Kohima (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With just over a month left for the state assembly polls, the Congress has accused the Neiphiu Rio-led Nagaland coalition government of siphoning public money, and demanded the chief minister's resignation on moral grounds following a probe of his allies. "CM Rio should've resigned on moral grounds as his govt siphons public money while CM Rio & his many allies face ED interrogation. Because of Rio govt, Ops Lotus could find its roots in Nagaland, it'll be worse if they're allowed to expand," said Mahima Singh, the media coordinator of AICC on Monday addressing the media in the state capital.

She highlighted the fact that while Nagaland's High Court building, the foundation stone of which was laid by the Congress in 2007, still awaits completion, the buildings of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura HCs were completed in 2013. "Although financial sanctions worth 70 crore have been made by Rio's Coalition Government till date, the high court building is still nowhere to be seen," she said.

Singh alleged if the coalition returns then draconian laws like the Citizenship Amendment Act and Uniform Civil Code may be imposed upon the innocent people of Nagaland, which are bound to trample upon their fundamental rights. Claiming that the High Court Scam has become a major opportunity for Operation Lotus in Nagaland, she alleged that the BJP could blackmail the extremely corrupt Rio government over this.

Mahima said, "The kind trusting people of Nagaland that were already being cheated upon by the Rio coalition government, now their own chosen representatives are being blackmailed by the Centre as the corrupt ways of the Rio government has put the state in the most vulnerable spot today with Nagaland emerging at the top with 90 per cent corruption, while the rate of corruption elsewhere is 40 to 50 per cent." With the state assembly elections scheduled for February 27, the AICC Media Coordinator alleged that it is Rio's politics of corruption, malaise, deceit and opportunism that the people of Nagaland must defeat in 2023 by voting out the NDPP and its blackmailer allies (BJP) to save Nagaland from becoming like Assam, Manipur, Goa, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

With no women legislators in the state over the last 20 years, she hoped that if Congress came to power, there will be more inclusivity for women and assured that her party will fight hard for the people of Nagaland. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
4
NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023