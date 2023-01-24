5-member delegation of Tanzania's ruling party to visit India under 'Know BJP" initiative from Jan 25-31

A five-member delegation of the ruling party of Tanzania, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) is scheduled to visit India on Wednesday for seven days under the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "Know BJP" initiative. As per an official release from the BJP In-Charge of the Foreign Affairs Department, Vijay Chauthaiwale, the CCM team from Tanzania would visit India from January 25 to January 31 at the invitation of the BJP.

The visit of the delegation led by CCM's Vice Chairperson Abdulrahman O. Kinana, aims to enhance party-to-party interaction and enable the delegation to understand the vision and functioning of the BJP. During the visit, the delegates will interact with the senior party leaders of BJP including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of State, External Affairs Ministry V Murleedharan. The delegation will also witness the Republic Day parade on January 26, informed the BJP.

The visit will also include a two-day tour of Madhya Pradesh where the delegation will meet the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan and other BJP state functionaries. The "Know BJP' initiative of the BJP was announced by the party's national president JP Nadda on its 42nd Foundation Day for the external outreach of the party.

This campaign is the BJP's initiative to introduce the party's vision, mission and work culture to different countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)