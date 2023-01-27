Left Menu

Billava leader Sesappa Kotian no more

Kotian had founded Shubha Beedis and provided jobs to hundreds of people. He started off by selling the beedis on scooter and autorickshaw and grew as a businessman. He started Shubhalaxmi Bus Travels also for the rural people.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-01-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 19:25 IST
Billava leader Sesappa Kotian no more
  • Country:
  • India

Social worker, entrepreneur and Billava leader Sesappa Kotian (75) died in Hubballi on Friday due to cardiac arrest, family sources said.

Kotian is survived by wife, son and four daughters. Kotian had founded Shubha Beedis and provided jobs to hundreds of people. He started off by selling the beedis on scooter and autorickshaw and grew as a businessman. He started Shubhalaxmi Bus Travels also for the rural people. He founded a soft drinks unit, Shubalaxmi auditorium and involved himself in religious and social activities. He was president of Billava Samaja Seva Sangha of Bantwal taluk for 26 consecutive years.

Dakshina Kannada district administration had conferred him with the Rajyotsava Award in 2022 in recognition of his social work.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, Ramanath Rai, former minister, Rajesh Naik, MLA, Janardhan Poojary, former union minister, and others offered their condolences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023