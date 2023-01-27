Billava leader Sesappa Kotian no more

Social worker, entrepreneur and Billava leader Sesappa Kotian (75) died in Hubballi on Friday due to cardiac arrest, family sources said.

Kotian is survived by wife, son and four daughters. Kotian had founded Shubha Beedis and provided jobs to hundreds of people. He started off by selling the beedis on scooter and autorickshaw and grew as a businessman. He started Shubhalaxmi Bus Travels also for the rural people. He founded a soft drinks unit, Shubalaxmi auditorium and involved himself in religious and social activities. He was president of Billava Samaja Seva Sangha of Bantwal taluk for 26 consecutive years.

Dakshina Kannada district administration had conferred him with the Rajyotsava Award in 2022 in recognition of his social work.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, Ramanath Rai, former minister, Rajesh Naik, MLA, Janardhan Poojary, former union minister, and others offered their condolences.

