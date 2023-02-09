Left Menu

Biden says no recession in 2023 or 2024 -PBS NewsHour interview

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 05:14 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 05:14 IST
President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he did not believe the U.S. economy will fall into a recession either this year or next year.

Biden was asked in an interview on the PBS NewsHour program whether he thought there would be a recession this year, Biden responded: "No, or next year. From the moment I got elected, how many of the experts are saying within the next six months there's gonna be recession?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

