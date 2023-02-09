Rutte: Netherlands not ruling out any kind of military support to Ukraine

The Netherlands is not ruling out any kind of military support for Ukraine, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told reporters on Thursday ahead of an EU summit in Brussels, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will be attending as well.

"We have consistently said that we rule nothing out as long as there is not an Article Five situation between NATO and Russia", he said.

