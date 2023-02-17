Left Menu

Northern Ireland's DUP has not seen details of possible protocol deal-MP

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 17-02-2023 00:02 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 00:02 IST
Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, whose support is seen as crucial for any deal between Britain and the European Union on the Northern Ireland protocol, has not yet seen details of any possible compromise, a senior member said on Thursday.

A new deal on the protocol, which governs Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trading rules, could be announced within days, according to several media reports and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was expected to travel to Belfast later on Thursday.

"Nobody has unveiled what the deal is going to be," DUP member of parliament Gregory Campbell told UTV television. "I think we just need to keep calm .. and let's see if this cuts the mustard." (Writing by Conor Humphries; Additional reporting by Amanda Ferguson; Editing by Kate Holton)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

