Odd News Roundup: War of the worms: Polish politicians give each other a mouthful over edible insects

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 18:28 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

War of the worms: Polish politicians give each other a mouthful over edible insects

Polish voters were given food for thought on Friday, as politicians from the two main parties traded accusations that the other side planned to push meat-loving citizens into eating worms ahead of elections this autumn. Lawmakers from the ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) claim that opposition party Civic Platform (PO) plans to limit the consumption of meat and replace it with insects, an accusation PO rejects.

