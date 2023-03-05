Left Menu

BJP, Cong looted Chhattisgarh for 23 years, now vote AAP to power to end corruption: Kejriwal sounds poll bugle

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Partynational convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress of looting Chhattisgarh for the last 23 years and appealed people to give a chance to his party in the state to rid it of corruption and mafia raj.Sounding the poll bugle for the Assembly elections scheduled in Chhattisgarh this year-end, he also asked people to keep their childrens future in mind before casting their votes.He was addressing a rally of AAP workers at Jora ground on the outskirts of the capital Raipur.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-03-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 19:07 IST
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Partynational convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress of looting Chhattisgarh for the last 23 years and appealed people to give a chance to his party in the state to rid it of corruption and 'mafia raj'.

Sounding the poll bugle for the Assembly elections scheduled in Chhattisgarh this year-end, he also asked people to keep their children's future in mind before casting their votes.

He was addressing a rally of AAP workers at Jora ground on the outskirts of the capital Raipur. Kejriwal hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he loves industrialist Gautam Adani like his 'muh-bola' brother and is handing over everything in the country to him. Calling Manish Sisodia, who was recently arrested in Delhi excise policy case, a 'sant' (saint) and 'mahatma' (great soul), he said PM Modi will face the curse of students and poor people in Delhi for putting him in jail. ''Chhattisgarh is a mineral-rich state, but people in the state are struggling with poverty despite being talented and hard-working...Of the last 23 years (after Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000), BJP ruled for 15 years, while Congress governed it for the remaining period. They did nothing except looting the state. If any of them again come to power the loot will continue,'' he said.

He appealed to people to give a chance to the AAP in this year's Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh to get rid of corruption and 'mafia raj'.

