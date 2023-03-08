PM Modi greets people on Holi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Wednesday on the occasion of Holi.
''Wishing you all a happy and colourful Holi!'' Modi tweeted. ''May your life always be filled with the colours of joy and enthusiasm,'' he said.
