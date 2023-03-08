PM Modi leaves for Tripura to attend swearing-in ceremony of BJP-led govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday left for Tripura where he is scheduled to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the Manik Saha-led BJP government. PM Modi was accorded a warm send-off at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport here by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his cabinet colleagues along with senior officials of the state government. Taking to Twitter, Sarma said, “We've been blessed by the august presence of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi in Assam. We are forever grateful for his margdarshan. You made our #Holi very special. Great privilege to join him at the LGBI Airport Guwahati as Pradhan Mantri ji embarked on his next journey to Tripura.” PM Modi had on Tuesday attended the swearing-in ceremonies of the NPP-led Meghalaya and Nagaland governments. The prime minister on Wednesday also posted a video highlighting his previous day's programmes in the northeast region. “Highlights from a special day in the Northeast yesterday. Will be in Tripura today to attend the oath-taking of the new government there,” he tweeted. Prior to his departure, Modi planted a sapling at the Koinadhora state guest house in Guwahati, where he had stayed last night after attending the swearing-in ceremonies of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in Shillong and his Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio at Kohima.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)