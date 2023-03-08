Left Menu

PM Modi leaves for Tripura to attend swearing-in ceremony of BJP-led govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday left for Tripura where he is scheduled to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the Manik Saha-led BJP government. Great privilege to join him at the LGBI Airport Guwahati as Pradhan Mantri ji embarked on his next journey to Tripura. PM Modi had on Tuesday attended the swearing-in ceremonies of the NPP-led Meghalaya and Nagaland governments.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-03-2023 10:59 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 10:44 IST
PM Modi leaves for Tripura to attend swearing-in ceremony of BJP-led govt
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday left for Tripura where he is scheduled to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the Manik Saha-led BJP government. PM Modi was accorded a warm send-off at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport here by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his cabinet colleagues along with senior officials of the state government. Taking to Twitter, Sarma said, “We've been blessed by the august presence of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi in Assam. We are forever grateful for his margdarshan. You made our #Holi very special. Great privilege to join him at the LGBI Airport Guwahati as Pradhan Mantri ji embarked on his next journey to Tripura.” PM Modi had on Tuesday attended the swearing-in ceremonies of the NPP-led Meghalaya and Nagaland governments. The prime minister on Wednesday also posted a video highlighting his previous day's programmes in the northeast region. “Highlights from a special day in the Northeast yesterday. Will be in Tripura today to attend the oath-taking of the new government there,” he tweeted. Prior to his departure, Modi planted a sapling at the Koinadhora state guest house in Guwahati, where he had stayed last night after attending the swearing-in ceremonies of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in Shillong and his Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio at Kohima.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023