PM Modi Backs Gaza Peace: Advocates Global Stability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly affirmed that 'humanity must never suffer because of conflict,' during a joint press briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He highlighted the importance of global stability and expressed India's support for the Gaza peace initiative, which aims to secure long-lasting peace in the region.

PM Modi articulated India's clear vision, emphasizing that peace must always be pursued. He noted that the Gaza Peace Plan opens a new path and reaffirmed India's commitment to diplomatic resolutions. Modi underscored the solidarity between New Delhi and Jerusalem in addressing global security concerns.

In an address to the Knesset, Modi reiterated his support for the US-led Gaza Peace Initiative, describing it as a 'pathway' to a 'just and durable peace' in the Middle East. Modi's ongoing visit to Israel marks his second since 2017, signaling a continued focus on collaborative efforts for regional peace. (ANI)

