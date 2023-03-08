Rajasthan: Protest by widows of CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Pulwama attack enters 10th day

Protest by families of CRPF personnel belonging to Rajasthan who were killed in the Pulwama terrorist attack entered the 10th day on Wednesday. The protestors staged a 'Dharna' outside Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's house today.

Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, state minister Shakuntala Rawat and BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Tuesday met with protesting widows of soldiers who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. A delegation of BJP leaders under the leadership of Deputy Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore is also scheduled to meet with the Governor today demanding his intervention.

The widows staging the dharna alleged that the government had not fulfilled its promises and also demanded they need assurance in written. They also demanded action be taken against policemen who allegedly misbehaved with them.

Earlier, Rajasthan CM attacked the opposition BJP in a note tweeted later yesterday for taking political mileage on the matter. Writing in Hindi, Gehlot posted on Twitter, "It is the responsibility of all of us to give the highest respect to the martyrs and their families. Every citizen of Rajasthan does his duty to respect the martyrs, but some BJP leaders are disrespecting them by using the name of the widows of our valiant martyrs to earn political mileage. This has never been the tradition in Rajasthan. I condemn it."

In a special note shared on Twitter Gehlot counted the provisions for the next of kin of martyrs established during his government in the state. He said, "In the Kargil package, Rs 25 lakh to the martyr's wife and 25 bighas of land or housing board house (Rs 25 lakh additional if land or house not taken), a fixed deposit of Rs 5 lakh to the martyr's parents in the monthly income scheme, a public place to be named after the martyr and the wife or son/daughter of the martyr to be given a job."

The women have been staging a 'Dharna' for several days in Jaipur and police allegedly misbehaved with them when they wanted to meet Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over their demands. Pilot had on Monday written to Gehlot, demanding an inquiry into the alleged police misbehaviour with the widows. (ANI)

