Nadda to visit Bengaluru for public meeting, road show on March 9

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-03-2023 09:48 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 09:29 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
BJP national president J P Nadda will be in the city on Thursday to hold a roadshow and attend a public meeting, as part of the party's ''Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre'', ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls due by May.

Nadda, who is expected to arrive at the HAL Airport around 5.20 PM, will proceed to K R Puram to participate in the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre, BJP state general secretary Siddaraju has said in a statement.

After receiving a welcome from party's women workers near Ganapati temple at K R Puram, he will undertake a road show, leading to Government College ground to address a public gathering.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, several Ministers in the State Cabinet are likely to take part in the public meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

