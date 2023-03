Karnataka: Sitting BJP MLC Puttanna resigns from party

Sitting BJP MLC Puttanna on Thursday tendered his resignation from the party citing "personal reasons". In his letter to the Speaker of the legislative council, Puttanna said, "I am a member of Vidhan Parishad from the teachers' field and am resigning from the membership of Vidhan Parishad due to my personal reasons. They have requested to accept my resignation."

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala launched a scathing attack on the BJP following the resignation of Puttanna. Surjewala, in a tweet, said, "Suffocated & stifled by the #40PercentSarkara & its anti-youth, anti-teacher policies, Sh Puttanna, BJP MLC today resigned as MLC & from BJP Membership. He has 4 years tenure as MLC remaining. We at @INCKarnataka commend his bold and courageous move. BJP's reverse count is on."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

