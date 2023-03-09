Left Menu

Karnataka: Sitting BJP MLC Puttanna resigns from party

In his letter to the Speaker of the legislative council, Puttanna said, "I am a member of Vidhan Parishad from the teachers' field and am resigning from the membership of Vidhan Parishad due to my personal reasons. They have requested to accept my resignation."

ANI | Updated: 09-03-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 20:05 IST
BJP MLC Puttanna. (Photo/Twitter: @rssurjewala). Image Credit: ANI
Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala launched a scathing attack on the BJP following the resignation of Puttanna. Surjewala, in a tweet, said, "Suffocated & stifled by the #40PercentSarkara & its anti-youth, anti-teacher policies, Sh Puttanna, BJP MLC today resigned as MLC & from BJP Membership. He has 4 years tenure as MLC remaining. We at @INCKarnataka commend his bold and courageous move. BJP's reverse count is on."

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala launched a scathing attack on the BJP following the resignation of Puttanna. Surjewala, in a tweet, said, "Suffocated & stifled by the #40PercentSarkara & its anti-youth, anti-teacher policies, Sh Puttanna, BJP MLC today resigned as MLC & from BJP Membership. He has 4 years tenure as MLC remaining. We at @INCKarnataka commend his bold and courageous move. BJP's reverse count is on."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

