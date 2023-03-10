India a global strategic partner of US: State dept spokesperson

India is a global strategic partner of the United States, the Biden administration said on Thursday amidst a series of high-level of exchanges between the two countries.

''Our message to India and about India is consistent. India is a global strategic partner of the United States. The engagements we've had with our Indian partners at the ministerial level, at the leader level, at all levels has been in furtherance of deepening the already extensive ties between our two countries,'' State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at a news conference here.

''These are ties that are political in nature, diplomatic, economic, security and importantly, people-to-people ties,'' he said.

There is a vibrant Indian diaspora in this country, he said, adding that there is quite a bit of interest on the part of the American private sector in India, exchange students.

''There are various ways in which our two societies are intertwined. So every time we have an opportunity to meet with our Indian counterparts, it is an effort to deepen what is that already quite extensive global strategic partnership,'' Price said.

