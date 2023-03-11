Mexico's top diplomat stresses cooperation over U.S. intervention

Mexico's top diplomat on Friday strongly criticized comments by the U.S. former Attorney General William Barr, who had called for increased U.S. involvement in Mexico, saying Mexico "will never allow its sovereignty to be violated."

Following an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal by Barr last week, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard penned his own response in the newspaper slamming Barr and stressing joint cooperation over U.S. military involvement in the country.

