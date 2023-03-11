Union Minister Amit Shah to visit Odisha on March 26

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Odisha on March 26 as part of the ongoing 'Lok Sabha Pravas', said the party official on Saturday. "The Home Minister is expected to visit Odisha's Dhamnagar Assembly Constituency in Bhadrak district and to address the massive public gatherings as part of ongoing Lok Sabha pravas," the state general secretary Lekhasri Samantsinghar informed.

Before the public meeting, Amit Shah will offer prayers to the Akhandalamani shrine in the Bhadrak district. Shah will return to New Delhi on the same day in the evening after meeting with party leaders at state party headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

Last month the former BJP president travelled to poll-bound Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar too. Late in December last year, the top brass expanded the Pravas program to those Lok Sabha seats where BJP wasn't able to get victory in the last 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Interestingly, out of these seats, a maximum of 24 seats are from Bengal. The visits to these Lok Sabha seats, Lok Sabha Pravas 2.0 began in January this year.

These seats are the ones where the BJP wasn't able to get victory in the last 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Out of these seats, half will be covered by BJP president JP Nadda and the other half by Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh. For the Lok Sabha Pravas, the BJP has also formed a committee that is being coordinated by General Secretary Vinod Tawde. The other members of the committee are Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Smriti Irani, Pratima Bhoumik, Pralhad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Anurag Thakur to name a few. (ANI)

