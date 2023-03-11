Left Menu

BJP aping Cong in misusing probe agencies, will meet Cong's fate: Akhilesh

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-03-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 20:31 IST
BJP aping Cong in misusing probe agencies, will meet Cong's fate: Akhilesh
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party is following in the footsteps of the Congress in using probe agencies to carry out ''political raids,'' and will meet the same fate as the Congress.

He was replying to a reporter's question about the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioning Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi and issuing summons to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

Central probe agencies like the CBI, ED and Income Tax were working at the BJP government's behest, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister told reporters.

The Congress, when it was in power, used the ED, CBI and I-T department to conduct raids on several political leaders in the country, he said.

''The BJP is doing nothing new by following the same path. If Congress has been today razed to the ground, the BJP will meet the same fate,'' Yadav further said.

The SP leader was here to attend a function in the family of former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela.

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh was ''not on the path of truth, and bulldozer has replaced the path of non-violence,'' Yadav said to another question.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Britain's junior doctors prepare to strike over pay, burnout and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Brit...

 Global
3
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
4
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023