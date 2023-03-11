BJP aping Cong in misusing probe agencies, will meet Cong's fate: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party is following in the footsteps of the Congress in using probe agencies to carry out ''political raids,'' and will meet the same fate as the Congress.
He was replying to a reporter's question about the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioning Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi and issuing summons to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.
Central probe agencies like the CBI, ED and Income Tax were working at the BJP government's behest, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister told reporters.
The Congress, when it was in power, used the ED, CBI and I-T department to conduct raids on several political leaders in the country, he said.
''The BJP is doing nothing new by following the same path. If Congress has been today razed to the ground, the BJP will meet the same fate,'' Yadav further said.
The SP leader was here to attend a function in the family of former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela.
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh was ''not on the path of truth, and bulldozer has replaced the path of non-violence,'' Yadav said to another question.
