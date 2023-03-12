Left Menu

Jalandhar LS bypoll: Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh appointed campaign committee chairman

Warring also appointed former minister Avtar Henry as chairman of the coordination committee for the bypoll to the seat.The party had recently named several leaders and former MLAs as in-charges and co-in-charges for the nine assembly segments of Phillaur, Nakodar, Shahkot, Kartarpur, Jalandhar West, Jalandhar central, Jalandhar north, Jalandhar cantt and Adampur of Jalandhar parliamentary seat.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-03-2023 12:48 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 12:48 IST
Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has appointed party MLA from Kapurthala, Rana Gurjeet Singh, as chairman of the campaign committee for the bypoll to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat.

The date for the bypoll is yet to be announced.

"Punjab Congress President @RajaBrar_INC ji has appointed former Cabinet Minister Shri @RanaGurjeetS ji as the Chairman of the Campaign Committee for the upcoming Jalandhar Parliamentary Bye Elections," the Punjab Congress tweeted.

The Jalandhar seat fell vacant after the death of Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary. He died in January after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jalandhar's Phillaur. Warring also appointed former minister Avtar Henry as chairman of the coordination committee for the bypoll to the seat.

The party had recently named several leaders and former MLAs as in-charges and co-in-charges for the nine assembly segments of Phillaur, Nakodar, Shahkot, Kartarpur, Jalandhar (West), Jalandhar (central), Jalandhar (north), Jalandhar (cantt) and Adampur of Jalandhar parliamentary seat.

