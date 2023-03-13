Left Menu

"They just disrupt Parliament": Kiren Rijiju attacks Congress

Attacking the Congress party over adjournment of Parliament, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that due to the repeated disruptions, several important issues cannot be discussed.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Attacking the Congress party over adjournment of Parliament, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that due to the repeated disruptions, several important issues cannot be discussed. Talking to ANI, Rijiju said, "It doesn't feel good to even respond to their arguments. Even if you want to criticize someone, there must be some argument. They just disrupt Parliament, and create nuisance. It doesn't allow several important issues to be discussed. We all are upset with Congress' behaviour."On being asked about India's two wins at the Oscars, Rijiju said, "Indian cinema getting recognition is always a matter of pride for everyone".

'RRR's power-packed song 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscar for 'Original Song' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' won in the Best Documentary Short film category at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, making it a historic day for Indian filmmakers and the audience. Earlier in the day, both the houses of the Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm after the protesting Opposition leaders rushed to the Well of the House leading to a ruckus. While addressing the lower house, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi started speaking on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks in London.

The Opposition leaders rushed to the well of the house in protest leading to a ruckus in the Parliament. Following this, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lok Sabha till 2 pm. The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned by the speaker Jagdeep Dhankar as a ruckus was created by protesting Opposition MPs.

The second-half of the Budget session has resumed from Monday after a month long recess. The first half of the Budget session also faced repeated disruptions and adjournments due to protest by Opposition and demand for JPC probe in the Adani issue. (ANI)

