Top U.S. Senate Republican McConnell released from hospital, his office says

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell was released from a hospital and will continue receiving treatment in a rehabilitation facility, his office said on Monday after one of the most powerful figures in Washington suffered a fall last week. McConnell's recovery from a concussion is proceeding well, his office said, adding that he also suffered a minor rib fracture in the fall. His continued treatment means that McConnell will not be present when the Senate returns to Washington on Tuesday.

The Republican leader, who is 81 and was first elected to represent Kentucky in the Senate in 1984, tripped at a dinner event on Wednesday evening and was admitted to a hospital for treatment for a concussion. A former aide of the leader said on Friday that McConnell was eager to be discharged. His hospitalization came as Democratic President Joe Biden and Republicans, who control the House of Representatives after the midterm elections, remained locked in a standoff over the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling. A lack of progress in talks has raised concern about a possible default over the summer.

