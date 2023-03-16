Left Menu

Opposition questions Odisha govt’s posting policy

Opposition BJP and Congress Thursday questioned Odisha governments transfer and posting policy for its officials and accused it of allowing blue eyed officers to overstay in plum postings. Reacting to the opposition allegation, BJD leader and minister Pramila Mallick said What is wrong in continuing officers who works for the welfare of the people in the same post for long time

Opposition BJP and Congress Thursday questioned Odisha government's transfer and posting policy for its officials and accused it of allowing ''blue eyed'' officers to overstay in plum postings. The issue was raised in the Assembly by Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra of BJP during the Zero Hour. "Some departmental secretaries are allowed to continue in their places of postings for over six years. Is this the Odisha government's policy under 'Mo Sarkar' and '5T' model of governance," he asked. Elaborating, Mishsra said named several officials who have continued in their posts for six years. "The officers should not be posted in a particular post for a long time as there is possibility of corruption," Mishra claimed Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra also supported the BJP leader's allegation.

He also alleged that the district collectors of two important districts have over-stayed in their posts. Reacting to the opposition allegation, BJD leader and minister Pramila Mallick said: "What is wrong in continuing officers who works for the welfare of the people in the same post for long time?"

