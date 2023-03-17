Left Menu

Wisconsin Democratic Secretary of State La Follette resigns

La Follette, 82, won reelection in November over a Republican who wanted to shift election duties to the office. However, since the 2020 presidential election, Republicans have been mulling shifting oversight of elections to the secretary of state.

PTI | Madison | Updated: 17-03-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 23:19 IST
Wisconsin Democratic Secretary of State La Follette resigns

Wisconsin's Democratic Secretary of State Doug La Follette resigned on Friday, three months into his 11th consecutive term in office.

Gov. Tony Evers appointed former Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, who ran for US Senate last year but lost in the primary, to fill out the four-year term. Wisconsin's secretary of state is not in charge of elections and has almost no official duties. La Follette, 82, won reelection in November over a Republican who wanted to shift election duties to the office. La Follette — a distant relative of "Fighting" Bob La Follette, a progressive governor and 1924 presidential candidate — was first elected secretary of state in 1974. After a failed try for lieutenant governor in 1978, he won the office in 1982 and has won reelection nine times.

Republicans have gradually stripped the office of almost all its duties and staff and relegated La Follette to a cramped office in the Capitol basement. However, since the 2020 presidential election, Republicans have been mulling shifting oversight of elections to the secretary of state. The office hasn't played a role in Wisconsin elections since 1974.(AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWeb 'moves on' from Soyuz-stranded satellites as its network nears completion and more

Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWe...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic - CDC; Sanofi to cut US price of its most-prescribed insulin by 78% and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic -...

 Global
3
SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

 Global
4
The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity
Blog

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023