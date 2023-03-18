Turkey's Erdogan says Black Sea Grain Deal extended

A deal allowing the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports that was due to expire on Saturday has been renewed, Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said, but he did not disclose how long the extension period was for.

"The deal for the grain corridor was due to expire today. As a result of our talks with the two sides, we have secured an extension to this deal," Erdogan said in a speech in the western city of Canakkale.

Russia has previously called for renewing the deal for only 60 days, half the term of the previous renewal period, while Ukraine was insisting on a 120-day renewal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)